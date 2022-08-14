Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €34.50 ($35.20) to €33.30 ($33.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. DZ Bank cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €26.00 ($26.53) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($35.71) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €50.50 ($51.53) to €52.50 ($53.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of FSNUY stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 39.25 and a current ratio of 52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $14.20.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

