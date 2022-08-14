Freshii (TSE:FRII) PT Lowered to C$1.35 at Cormark

Freshii (TSE:FRII – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Cormark from C$2.75 to C$1.35 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Freshii Trading Down 4.0 %
Freshii stock opened at C$1.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.39. Freshii has a 12 month low of C$1.10 and a 12 month high of C$2.50. The stock has a market cap of C$36.60 million and a P/E ratio of -3.35.
Freshii Company Profile
