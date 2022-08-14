Freshii (TSE:FRII) PT Lowered to C$1.35 at Cormark

Freshii (TSE:FRII – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Cormark from C$2.75 to C$1.35 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Freshii Trading Down 4.0 %

Freshii stock opened at C$1.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.39. Freshii has a 12 month low of C$1.10 and a 12 month high of C$2.50. The stock has a market cap of C$36.60 million and a P/E ratio of -3.35.

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. The company operates 343 restaurants.

