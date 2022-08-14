Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Trading 9.8% Higher

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.26 and last traded at C$2.24. 121,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 436,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.04.
Frontier Lithium Stock Up 17.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 14.70 and a quick ratio of 14.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$507.98 million and a PE ratio of -46.15.
About Frontier Lithium
Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the PAK Lithium project, which covers 1,378 contiguous mining claim units totaling 26,774 hectares located in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It has a strategic partnership agreement with XPS Expert Process Solutions to develop a process to refine spodumene concentrate into lithium hydroxide.
