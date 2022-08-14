FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 492,200 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 428,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FSD Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ HUGE opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. FSD Pharma has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $1.94.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD-201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also focuses on Lucid-PSYCH, a psychoactive molecule identified for the potential treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders, such as depressive disorder; and Lucid-MS, a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models.

