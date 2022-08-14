fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Down 6.1%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) was down 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 399,447 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 12,918,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FUBO shares. Roth Capital downgraded fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $4.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens started coverage on fuboTV in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $806.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.49.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $221.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 55.63% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in fuboTV by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,621,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,922,000 after buying an additional 937,157 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in fuboTV by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,391,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,632,000 after buying an additional 723,536 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 3,600.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 641,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 624,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,454,000 after acquiring an additional 454,483 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

