FY2022 EPS Estimates for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Reduced by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Grocery Outlet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of -0.27. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $46.37.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,763.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,763.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 250,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $9,507,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,182,975 shares in the company, valued at $83,018,539.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 652,927 shares of company stock worth $25,541,741. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 3,167.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,729,000 after acquiring an additional 880,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 12.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,599,000 after purchasing an additional 605,392 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after purchasing an additional 463,415 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

