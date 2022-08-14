FY2026 EPS Estimates for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for Heron Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Heron Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 457.73% and a negative net margin of 239.34%. The company had revenue of $27.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Heron Therapeutics Trading Up 8.8 %

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 15,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.