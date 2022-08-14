Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Short Interest Up 15.2% in July

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,033,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,575 shares of company stock worth $4,171,336 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average is $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $745.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.90. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $27.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.04%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

