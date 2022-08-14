Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.33.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,219.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Genpact
Genpact Price Performance
Shares of Genpact stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.80. Genpact has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36.
Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Genpact Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.
Genpact Company Profile
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.
