Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 1,844.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,471,000 after acquiring an additional 856,576 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 46.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,797,000 after acquiring an additional 212,055 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 564,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,041,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 428,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,204,000 after acquiring an additional 54,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $68.05 on Friday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.20.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on THRM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $175,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,264.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

