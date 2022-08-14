Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Short Interest Update

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 828,100 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the July 15th total of 1,430,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 414.1 days.

GBNXF stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $21.71.

Several analysts recently commented on GBNXF shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gibson Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

