Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Down 4.4%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) fell 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.59 and last traded at $25.66. 18,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,115,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.11.
Global-e Online Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43.
Institutional Trading of Global-e Online
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global-e Online (GLBE)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.