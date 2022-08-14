Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Down 4.4%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) fell 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.59 and last traded at $25.66. 18,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,115,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43.

Institutional Trading of Global-e Online

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.67 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 46.02%. Research analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

