GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Position Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 1,340.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

GDDY stock opened at $81.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 0.95.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $537,403.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,907 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

