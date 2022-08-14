GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.75.
Several analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
NYSE GDDY opened at $81.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.92. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 0.95.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
