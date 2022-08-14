goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Increased to C$160.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on goeasy from C$215.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares raised their target price on goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on goeasy from C$228.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$196.00.

GSY opened at C$143.70 on Friday. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$95.00 and a 1-year high of C$218.35. The company has a current ratio of 16.00, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$107.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$122.65.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.78 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$232.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$233.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 14.3299989 earnings per share for the current year.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

