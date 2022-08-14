Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 605,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Up 1.6 %

Graco stock opened at $69.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.88 and its 200 day moving average is $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graco will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Graco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Graco by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.