Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Barclays

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the coupon company’s stock.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Groupon to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Groupon from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Groupon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Groupon from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. Groupon has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $31.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $384.73 million, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.06.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Groupon had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Groupon news, major shareholder Jan Barta bought 11,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $148,311.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,271,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,443,511.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,007 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 568,767 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 193,315 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,552 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 342,198 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Groupon by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,886 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,897 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $6,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

