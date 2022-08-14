Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) fell 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.43. 3,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 91,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $922.71 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.00%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter valued at $3,196,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter valued at $1,264,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 77,675 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 32,825 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

