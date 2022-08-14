GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.07 ($0.01). Approximately 1,035,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,114,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.79, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of £16.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68.

GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions in worldwide. It engages in the supply, design, engineering, installation, and maintenance of structured cabling systems, network equipment, power and precision air-conditioner systems, access control and surveillance systems, smart monitoring and control systems, and information display systems.

