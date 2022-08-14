Guggenheim Increases Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target to $330.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $200.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $186.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $228.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.60.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Up 6.2 %

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $277.42 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $278.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $554,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,125,045. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,586,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,121,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,940,000 after buying an additional 36,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 22.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,151,000 after buying an additional 187,142 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 974,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,537,000 after buying an additional 110,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 432,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,842,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.