Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) PT Lowered to $14.00 at B. Riley

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.91.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

HBI stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.46. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,599,000 after acquiring an additional 997,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,139,000 after buying an additional 210,175 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 9.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,019,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,650,000 after buying an additional 2,108,830 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 55.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 20,283,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,721,000 after buying an additional 7,195,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after buying an additional 1,371,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.