Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.00

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 37.80 ($0.46), with a volume of 9874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.90 ($0.43).

Hansard Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 22.41 and a quick ratio of 22.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 45.34. The firm has a market cap of £50.21 million and a PE ratio of 1,216.67.

Hansard Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hansard Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansard Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.