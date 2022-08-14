HC Wainwright Boosts Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $25.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

RVNC opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,902,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 881,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 126,682 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,016,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.