HC Wainwright Cuts MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Price Target to $6.00

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MediWound in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MediWound to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound Stock Performance

Shares of MDWD opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. MediWound has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $69.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94.

Institutional Trading of MediWound

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative net margin of 73.79% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. The company had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in MediWound in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in MediWound by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 165,916 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

(Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.