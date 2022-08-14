HC Wainwright Raises CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target to $12.00

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CLSK. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CleanSpark stock opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $283.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 4.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $23.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 166.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 12.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.

