HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Largo (TSE:LGO)

Largo (TSE:LGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a C$19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 89.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Largo Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of TSE LGO opened at C$10.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$651.49 million and a PE ratio of 30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. Largo has a 52-week low of C$8.17 and a 52-week high of C$18.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.67.

Get Largo alerts:

Largo (TSE:LGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$54.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Largo will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Largo Company Profile

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.