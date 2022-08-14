HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Largo (TSE:LGO)

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2022

Largo (TSE:LGOGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a C$19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 89.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Largo Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of TSE LGO opened at C$10.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$651.49 million and a PE ratio of 30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. Largo has a 52-week low of C$8.17 and a 52-week high of C$18.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.67.

Largo (TSE:LGOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$54.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Largo will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Largo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.