HC Wainwright Trims Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Target Price to $19.00

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DCTH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th.

NASDAQ DCTH opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $11.95.

In other Delcath Systems news, CEO Gerard J. Michel acquired 62,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $249,999.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,938.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 16.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth $75,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. 21.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

