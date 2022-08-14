Head-To-Head Comparison: Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) versus Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Regency Centers pays out 88.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sun Communities pays out 128.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Regency Centers has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Sun Communities has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Regency Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Regency Centers has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Communities has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $1.17 billion 9.80 $361.41 million $2.83 23.43 Sun Communities $2.27 billion 9.32 $392.25 million $2.73 62.89

This table compares Regency Centers and Sun Communities’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sun Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Regency Centers. Regency Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Centers and Sun Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 40.11% 7.40% 4.21% Sun Communities 12.33% 4.42% 2.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Regency Centers and Sun Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 0 6 4 0 2.40 Sun Communities 0 1 6 0 2.86

Regency Centers currently has a consensus price target of $68.71, indicating a potential upside of 3.63%. Sun Communities has a consensus price target of $203.75, indicating a potential upside of 18.67%. Given Sun Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sun Communities is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of Regency Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Sun Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Sun Communities on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.