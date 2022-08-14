Head to Head Contrast: ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) vs. Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) and Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Geron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN Pharmaceuticals N/A -58.72% -37.34% Geron -8,693.61% -93.43% -53.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Geron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 19.72 -$31.32 million ($0.55) -1.54 Geron $1.39 million 638.13 -$116.11 million ($0.34) -6.91

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Geron. Geron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

38.7% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Geron shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Geron shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Geron, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASLAN Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Geron 0 0 4 0 3.00

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 548.58%. Geron has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 91.49%. Given ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Geron.

Volatility and Risk

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geron has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals beats Geron on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions. It has a joint venture with JAGUAHR Therapeutics Pte. Ltd. and Bukwang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop immuno-oncology therapeutics for markets targeting the AhR pathway. Its partners include Almirall, Array BioPharma, and CSL Limited. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

