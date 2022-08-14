Head-To-Head Survey: First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) & Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC)

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) and Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

First BanCorp. has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First BanCorp. and Citizens & Northern, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First BanCorp. 0 0 2 0 3.00 Citizens & Northern 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

First BanCorp. presently has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.95%. Given First BanCorp.’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First BanCorp. is more favorable than Citizens & Northern.

This table compares First BanCorp. and Citizens & Northern’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First BanCorp. $915.87 million 3.32 $281.02 million $1.50 10.79 Citizens & Northern $110.36 million 3.57 $30.55 million $1.85 13.74

First BanCorp. has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern. First BanCorp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens & Northern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First BanCorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. First BanCorp. pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens & Northern pays out 60.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First BanCorp. has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Citizens & Northern has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.8% of First BanCorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of First BanCorp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First BanCorp. and Citizens & Northern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First BanCorp. 33.00% 16.29% 1.52% Citizens & Northern 26.20% 10.23% 1.23%

Summary

First BanCorp. beats Citizens & Northern on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First BanCorp.

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment offers commercial real estate and construction loans, floor plan financing, and cash and business management services. The Mortgage Banking segment engages in the origination, sale, and servicing of various residential mortgage loan products and related hedging activities; and acquisition and sale of mortgages in the secondary markets. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment provides auto, boat, and personal loans; credit cards; lines of credit; deposit products comprising interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and retail certificates of deposit (CDs); finance leasing and insurance agency services. The Treasury and Investments segment offers funding and liquidity management services. The United States Operations segment provides checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as retail CDs; and residential mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and term and construction loans, as well as Internet banking, cash management, remote data capture, and automated clearing house transaction services. The Virgin Islands Operations segment is involved in consumer, commercial lending, and deposit-taking activities. The company operates 64 branches in Puerto Rico, 8 branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands, and 11 branches in the state of Florida. First BanCorp. was founded in 1948 and is based in Santurce, Puerto Rico.

About Citizens & Northern

(Get Rating)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also offers wealth management services, including administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, and investment management services; and a range of personal and commercial insurance products; mutual funds, annuities, educational savings accounts, and other investment products through registered agents. In addition, the company reinsures credit and mortgage, life and accident, and health insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it had 31 branch offices, including 23 in the Northern tier/Northcentral region of Pennsylvania, 2 in the Southern tier of New York State, 4 in Southeastern Pennsylvania, and 2 in Southcentral Pennsylvania, as well as a lending office in Elmira, New York. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.