Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,194 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance
Shares of HSII stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $621.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.79. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.97.
Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.35%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on HSII. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
