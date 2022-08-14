Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hengan International Group Price Performance

Shares of Hengan International Group stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09. Hengan International Group has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $29.80.

Hengan International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4995 per share. This represents a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

