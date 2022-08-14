Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Trading Up 10.9%

Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) were up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 141,012 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,924,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a market cap of $543.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.65 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.34% and a negative return on equity of 457.73%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,923,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,922,000 after buying an additional 5,230,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,934,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,827,000 after buying an additional 325,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,156,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,650,000 after buying an additional 473,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,254,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,105,000 after buying an additional 952,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 3,034,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,702,000 after buying an additional 542,589 shares during the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

