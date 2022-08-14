HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.84.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of HEXO to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of HEXO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$0.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

HEXO opened at C$0.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.99. HEXO has a 1 year low of C$0.23 and a 1 year high of C$4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$174.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.08.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

