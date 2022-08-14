Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) versus Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 99.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance 0 2 0 0 2.00 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Horizon Technology Finance and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.99%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance 39.59% 11.55% 5.46% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance $60.01 million 5.85 $27.78 million $1.21 11.44 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Technology Finance

(Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes. Its investments include airport revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, hospital revenue bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, and short term investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Municipal Bond Index and Lipper CE General & Insured Municipal Debt Funds (Leveraged) Average. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund was formed on February 26, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

