Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Stock Price Up 22.2%

Hudson Resources Inc. (CVE:HUD – Get Rating) rose 22.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 369,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 92,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Hudson Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Greenland. The company holds 100% interests in the Nukittooq Niobium and Tantalum project, and Sarfartoq Rare Earth Element project, as well as a 33% interest in the White Moutain Anorthosite project.

