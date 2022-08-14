Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $510.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Humana by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,436,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Humana by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Humana by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,872,000 after buying an additional 37,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM opened at $496.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $468.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.97. Humana has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $497.47. The company has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Humana will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Humana



Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

