Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) was up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 655,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 16,441,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $626.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 20.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75.

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.37 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 58.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

