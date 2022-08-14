IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
IGM Financial Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of IGM stock opened at C$38.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$36.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$33.80 and a 1-year high of C$51.68.
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.