IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IGM stock opened at C$38.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$36.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$33.80 and a 1-year high of C$51.68.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.