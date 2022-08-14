iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRTGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 54,112 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $503,782.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,774,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,521,833.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 242.3% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

