II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $59.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IIVI. Craig Hallum cut their price target on II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on II-VI to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on II-VI to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.92.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $52.94 on Friday. II-VI has a twelve month low of $45.78 and a twelve month high of $75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 224,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 79,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 54,052 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 394,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,085,000 after purchasing an additional 46,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

