Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Cut to $215.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.20% from the stock’s current price.

ILMN has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen set a $412.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $208.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Illumina has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,471.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Illumina by 72.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

