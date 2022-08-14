Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Lowered to $300.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $480.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.01% from the stock’s previous close.
ILMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays cut Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen set a $412.00 price objective on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.45.
Illumina Trading Down 8.4 %
ILMN opened at $208.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,471.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.15. Illumina has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Illumina
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $532,645,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Illumina by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after acquiring an additional 939,671 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $240,547,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $1,226,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Illumina by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,304,926,000 after acquiring an additional 426,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illumina (ILMN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.