iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.10

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 15500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The stock has a market cap of C$3.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22.
iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 150 squares kilometers located in Ontario.
