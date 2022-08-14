Immotion Group (LON:IMMO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.35

Immotion Group Plc (LON:IMMO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.35 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.04), with a volume of 645508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.55 ($0.04).

Immotion Group Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.33. The firm has a market cap of £13.92 million and a P/E ratio of -6.70.

About Immotion Group

Immotion Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) experiences to partner sites on a revenue share basis. It offers solutions for edutainment, and leisure and entertainment industries, as well as sells virtual and augmented reality consumer products. The company is also involved in the design and development of software; and provision of in-home virtual reality equipment and experiences, as well as location-based entertainment services.

