Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.84

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $97.84 and last traded at $97.73, with a volume of 7923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.52.

Several research firms recently commented on PI. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 2.24.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $1,643,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,246.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $63,043.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,437.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $1,643,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,246.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,474 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,613 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after acquiring an additional 168,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,568,000 after acquiring an additional 31,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,603,000 after acquiring an additional 142,182 shares during the period. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 752,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,177,000 after buying an additional 325,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

