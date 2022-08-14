IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Textron during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Textron during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen set a $86.00 price target on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $68.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day moving average of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.