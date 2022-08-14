IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 510.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,218,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,555,000 after purchasing an additional 18,579,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,907,000 after purchasing an additional 595,779 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,564,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,073 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,685,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,116,000 after purchasing an additional 373,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,604,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,838,000 after acquiring an additional 191,387 shares during the period.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.