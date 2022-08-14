IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 895 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,268,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,385,000 after acquiring an additional 622,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,887,000 after purchasing an additional 44,422 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Pure Storage by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,643,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,055,000 after purchasing an additional 234,351 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Pure Storage by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,781,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Pure Storage by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,584,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,952,000 after purchasing an additional 990,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

PSTG stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -121.48 and a beta of 1.37. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

