IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,928 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,965,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,221,000 after buying an additional 2,213,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,369,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $269,158,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,656,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,886,000 after buying an additional 1,696,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $182,007.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,563.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $393,627.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 720,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,793.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,563.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 427,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,427. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 5.2 %

PLTR opened at $9.91 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 3.79.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

